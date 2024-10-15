Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $245,000 Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 689.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $38,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $121.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.70. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $121.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 433.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $34,697,484. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $989,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,799.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,484. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,503 shares of company stock worth $3,511,505 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

