Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 458.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,301,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,825,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.88.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $147.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $147.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.20 and a 200-day moving average of $130.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

