Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $279,000 Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 427.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 240,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 312.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 139,228 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.31.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.88.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

