Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $292,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 268.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $303.74 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $306.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.64 and a 200-day moving average of $270.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.32.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

