Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. HSBC raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.85.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $155.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

