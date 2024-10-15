Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:F opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.