Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 464.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam lifted its position in Western Digital by 48.8% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 63.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 23.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 66,516 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at $3,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $693,871.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,331,098.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,331,098.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $27,059.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,374.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,955 shares of company stock worth $6,327,560. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDC opened at $66.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.39. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $81.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Western Digital from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.24.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

