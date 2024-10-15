Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 2,304 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 268.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Onsemi alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Onsemi by 35.4% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Onsemi by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Onsemi by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Onsemi by 2.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 279,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,515,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Onsemi Trading Up 3.5 %

ON stock opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $92.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.