Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 500 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 500.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Gartner were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Gartner by 7.5% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $527.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.61 and a 1 year high of $529.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gartner from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $532.86.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total value of $17,213,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,874,865.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total value of $6,099,476.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,228,502.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total transaction of $17,213,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,874,865.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,164 shares of company stock worth $32,601,014 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

