Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 700 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in First Solar were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of First Solar by 14.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in First Solar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.44.

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,885 shares of company stock worth $2,405,757 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $209.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

