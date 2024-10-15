Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 7,100 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 710.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 857.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Essential Utilities by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTRG opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.21. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.76 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.3255 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTRG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

