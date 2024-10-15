Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 266.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,199,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,621,000 after acquiring an additional 451,242 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $6,010,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,663.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,758.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,307. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.4 %

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $171.14 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Extra Space Storage

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.