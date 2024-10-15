Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 6.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 8.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Price Performance

Baxter International stock opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.59. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $44.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Baxter International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

