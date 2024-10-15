Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 772.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CMS Energy by 101.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,367,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,071 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 105.9% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,623,000 after acquiring an additional 800,344 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth about $47,082,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 221.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,113,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 767,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.54. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

