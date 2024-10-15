LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.40.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $93.44 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $88.46 and a one year high of $107.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.66 and a 200 day moving average of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

