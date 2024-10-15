Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $371.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $343.83.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $215.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of -0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.91. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $299.98.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.55) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146280.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William John Sibold sold 6,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.83, for a total transaction of $1,551,490.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,626,927.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,432,000. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 9,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $2,459,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,466,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

