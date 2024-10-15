ManpowerGroup (MAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. ManpowerGroup has set its Q3 2024 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.25-1.35 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.25%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect ManpowerGroup to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $66.03 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 74.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average of $72.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

View Our Latest Report on MAN

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.