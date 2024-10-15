Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,380,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the September 15th total of 13,560,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of research firms have commented on CART. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Maplebear from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Maplebear from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

CART opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.16. Maplebear has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $45.01.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Maplebear had a negative net margin of 52.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maplebear will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $332,900.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 372,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,171.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Maplebear news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $91,962.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,008.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,506 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $332,900.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 372,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,171.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,955 shares of company stock worth $2,480,317. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 269.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

