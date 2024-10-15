Mather Group LLC. Cuts Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $479,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

