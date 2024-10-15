Mather Group LLC. Has $28,000 Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,315.6% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,153 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,264,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,045 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 18.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,872,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,117 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,372,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,656,000 after purchasing an additional 687,098 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter worth $27,049,000.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

