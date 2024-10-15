Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 91.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,399 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 567.7% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

PHYS stock opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

