Metropolitan Bank (MCB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.07). Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Metropolitan Bank to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Metropolitan Bank Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of MCB opened at $57.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32. Metropolitan Bank has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $641.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Insider Buying and Selling at Metropolitan Bank
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.50 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.50 price target on the stock.
About Metropolitan Bank
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Metropolitan Bank
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.