Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,855,000 after purchasing an additional 145,453 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,075,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,431,696,000 after acquiring an additional 141,431 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 88.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,290,000 after purchasing an additional 57,509 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 154,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,526,000 after buying an additional 53,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,777,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MTD. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,363.75.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,514. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTD opened at $1,456.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,423.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1,392.27. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

