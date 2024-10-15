MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,892,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $709,077,000 after buying an additional 39,045 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 29.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after buying an additional 25,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,404.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total value of $213,678.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,575 shares of company stock valued at $303,660 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $112.63 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $147.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKSI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.09.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

