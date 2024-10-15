Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives $378.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $378.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $340.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $282.96 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $342.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 23.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,583.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

