Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $959.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $943.21 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $891.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $801.27. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $2,145,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,053,481.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,518,400.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $2,145,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,406 shares in the company, valued at $56,053,481.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,535 shares of company stock valued at $51,396,728 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

