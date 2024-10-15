Morgan Stanley Boosts Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target to $28.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EXEL. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.15.

Exelixis Stock Performance

EXEL stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $637.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.21 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 17.38%. Equities analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $3,398,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at $19,622,479.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,990 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,750. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $3,398,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,622,479.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,858 shares of company stock worth $8,640,129. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Exelixis by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 129,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 26,049 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 194,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136,668 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

