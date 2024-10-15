N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.25 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 28.90 ($0.38). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 27.70 ($0.36), with a volume of 30,819 shares trading hands.

N Brown Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £129.29 million, a P/E ratio of -200.00, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 8.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 25.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.25.

About N Brown Group

(Get Free Report)

N Brown Group plc operates as a clothing and footwear digital retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of apparel, footwear, and home goods for men and women under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, Home Essentials, Fashion World, Marisota, Oxendales, and Premier Man brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.