Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $1,124,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at $371,077.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at $371,077.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total value of $13,138,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,045 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,819.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.17.

NSC stock opened at $253.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

