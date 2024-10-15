Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 96.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,192 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Novartis alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,746,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,264,000 after acquiring an additional 54,683 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

Novartis Stock Up 0.1 %

NVS stock opened at $116.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $237.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.