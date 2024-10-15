Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,210,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,790,000 after acquiring an additional 158,161 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 370.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 45,695 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,146,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

