Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 366.78 ($4.79) and traded as high as GBX 397.86 ($5.20). Ocado Group shares last traded at GBX 384.50 ($5.02), with a volume of 1,469,612 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OCDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Ocado Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.06) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

The company has a market cap of £3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,478.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 366.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 366.78.

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

