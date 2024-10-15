Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,780,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,010,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401,526 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,121 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,103,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,021,000 after purchasing an additional 815,817 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $214.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.83.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ODFL opened at $202.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.65. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $227.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.