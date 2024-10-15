Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omega Healthcare Investors

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 353.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE OHI opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $41.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Free Report

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Read More

