Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) vs. AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Critical Analysis

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and AGNC Investment”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchid Island Capital -$21.38 million -19.50 -$39.23 million ($0.53) -14.85 AGNC Investment $514.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

AGNC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Orchid Island Capital.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchid Island Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50 AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Orchid Island Capital and AGNC Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Orchid Island Capital presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.71%. Given Orchid Island Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Orchid Island Capital is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchid Island Capital N/A -6.36% -0.68% AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.3%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Orchid Island Capital pays out -271.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Orchid Island Capital beats AGNC Investment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchid Island Capital

(Get Free Report)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the United States federal income tax purposes. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to stockholders, if it annually distributes dividends equal to at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.