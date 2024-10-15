PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Raised to $125.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PCAR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on PACCAR from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.00.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $108.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $80.94 and a twelve month high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in PACCAR by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,154,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,712,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

