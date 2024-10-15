Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 744.96 ($9.73) and traded as high as GBX 771.50 ($10.07). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 770.50 ($10.06), with a volume of 492,843 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($11.43) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,167.42, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 761.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 744.96.

In other news, insider Nigel S. Terrington purchased 3,248 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 774 ($10.11) per share, with a total value of £25,139.52 ($32,827.79). In related news, insider Nigel S. Terrington acquired 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 774 ($10.11) per share, for a total transaction of £25,139.52 ($32,827.79). Also, insider Hugo Tudor sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 754 ($9.85), for a total value of £98,020 ($127,996.87). 3.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.

