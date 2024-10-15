Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,515,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,691,000 after purchasing an additional 347,794 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,907,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Timken by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,817,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,750,000 after acquiring an additional 128,791 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth approximately $9,130,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Timken by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,667,000 after purchasing an additional 97,550 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $2,413,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,671,263.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Up 0.7 %

TKR stock opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.95. The Timken Company has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $94.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.15.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Timken in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Articles

