Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 88.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 40.0% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.0 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $643.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $598.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.54. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $645.90. The stock has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $655.93.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

