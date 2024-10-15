Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.17.

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $164.68 on Tuesday. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $275.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.57 and its 200 day moving average is $165.53. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.19 million. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total value of $1,853,354.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,990,547.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,889.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total value of $1,853,354.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,990,547.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,956 shares of company stock valued at $11,342,924 in the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,278,000 after buying an additional 137,583 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 53.9% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,957,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,996,000 after buying an additional 685,190 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 9.4% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,925,000 after buying an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 626,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,709,000 after buying an additional 79,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1,011.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,244,000 after buying an additional 529,591 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

