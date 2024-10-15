Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pentair from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

Pentair Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Pentair by 352.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,577,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,635 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,083,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pentair by 91.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,082,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 996,325 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in Pentair by 289.6% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 956,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,305,000 after purchasing an additional 710,703 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,096,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNR opened at $98.82 on Tuesday. Pentair has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

