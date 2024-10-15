Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 99.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 325,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 28,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Permian Resources by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Permian Resources by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 297,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 90,737 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,911.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,911.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,170.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,288.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Permian Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:PR opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 4.32. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $18.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

