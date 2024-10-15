Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.43.

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE CATX opened at $12.28 on Friday. Perspective Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% in the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 99,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

