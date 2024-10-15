Petrosonic Energy (OTCMKTS:PSON) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Petrosonic Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PSON – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Petrosonic Energy shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 4,125 shares changing hands.

Petrosonic Energy Price Performance

About Petrosonic Energy



Petrosonic Energy, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the treatment and upgrading of heavy oil through sonicated solvent de-asphalting. It also intends to manufacture synthetic crude oil through emulsification of heavy crude oil and asphaltenes. The company was formerly known as Bearing Mineral Exploration, Inc and changed its name to Petrosonic Energy, Inc in May 2012.

