PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.85 and traded as high as $5.09. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 572,958 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

