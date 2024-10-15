PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.85 and traded as high as $5.09. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 572,958 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%.
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
