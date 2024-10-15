Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.11% of Precision Drilling worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 57,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 13,749 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 75.0% in the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 28,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after buying an additional 28,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PDS opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $79.07. The company has a market cap of $895.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.27.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $2.06. The business had revenue of $429.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.13 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PDS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

