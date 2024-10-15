Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $263,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $205,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,095.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $760,641.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,217.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,855. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.7 %

PEG stock opened at $89.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.45. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $92.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.62.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

