Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 859.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group by 539.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In related news, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $130,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Radian Group news, CAO Robert Quigley sold 7,500 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $267,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,174.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $130,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,772 shares of company stock worth $4,260,796 in the last 90 days. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Radian Group Price Performance

RDN opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $312.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 47.05%. Analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

