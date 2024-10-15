Range Resources (RRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Range Resources to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.24 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Range Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Range Resources Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

In other news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $399,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,121.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Range Resources from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.41.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

