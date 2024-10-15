Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PBA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 1.0 %

PBA stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $1,745,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10,862.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 32,045 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,284,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,743 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 13,721.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 72,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.